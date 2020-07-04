Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 264,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of F.N.B. worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNB. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:FNB opened at $7.05 on Friday. F.N.B. Corp has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,120. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

