Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.22% of Ameresco worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other Ameresco news, EVP David Anderson sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 146,025 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $3,517,742.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,738,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,967,116.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,399 shares of company stock worth $5,978,899 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Ameresco stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. Ameresco Inc has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameresco Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.