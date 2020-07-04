Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $135.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ICPT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.53% and a negative return on equity of 430.51%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $50,385,898.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 595,817 shares of company stock worth $50,405,516 in the last three months. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

