Insider Selling: Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP Sells $67,921.80 in Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $67,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flex alerts:

On Monday, June 22nd, David Scott Offer sold 6,572 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $68,611.68.

On Friday, June 12th, David Scott Offer sold 10,902 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $114,361.98.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Flex Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Flex by 97.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,576,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after buying an additional 777,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $69,235,000. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth about $595,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 25.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 868,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $5,409,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.