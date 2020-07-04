Insider Selling: Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Sells $57,369.00 in Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Howard Liang sold 300 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.23, for a total transaction of $57,369.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares in the company, valued at $32,206,000.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Howard Liang sold 453 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total transaction of $77,390.52.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $195.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.88. Beigene Ltd has a 52-week low of $114.41 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGNE. BidaskClub cut shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Beigene by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,706,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,679 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Beigene by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,700,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 701,444 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beigene in the 4th quarter worth about $67,449,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beigene by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 338,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,656,000 after purchasing an additional 171,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Beigene by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 98,452 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

