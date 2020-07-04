Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.90

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.90 and traded as high as $5.22. Innovative Solutions & Support shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 10,600 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions & Support from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 million, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Innovative Solutions & Support had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $72,208.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,510 shares in the company, valued at $385,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Innovative Solutions & Support in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 25.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 4.2% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,335 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions & Support Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

