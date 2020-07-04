Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,882 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Ingredion worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 288.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 29,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 15.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 761,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,459,000 after buying an additional 99,952 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Ingredion by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,048,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,675,000 after buying an additional 629,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Ingredion by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INGR opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.79. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

In related news, Director Stephan B. Tanda acquired 985 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.04 per share, with a total value of $79,824.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

