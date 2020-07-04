Hudson Pacific Properties Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $206.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NYSE:HPP opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,461,000 after buying an additional 63,190 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after buying an additional 211,982 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 521,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 36,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 154.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,614. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran bought 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,230.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

