Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.00

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.00 and traded as high as $3.50. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 3,128,617 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a quick ratio of 40.28 and a current ratio of 46.00. The company has a market cap of $47.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83.

About Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

