Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,091.76

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,091.76 and traded as high as $1,274.00. Hilton Food Group shares last traded at $1,240.00, with a volume of 13,245 shares trading hands.

HFG has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Hilton Food Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 980 ($12.06) to GBX 1,020 ($12.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,234.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,091.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.92.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 46 ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 43.20 ($0.53) by GBX 2.80 ($0.03).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 15.40 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.37%.

In other news, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley acquired 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,023 ($12.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.12 ($24,473.44). Also, insider Nigel Majewski sold 34,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($14.47), for a total value of £409,718.40 ($504,206.74).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.