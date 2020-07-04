HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,731,000 after purchasing an additional 422,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,716,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,111,000 after acquiring an additional 71,973 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,766,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,922,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $163,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $82.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.