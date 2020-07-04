HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,489 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,925,000 after buying an additional 2,506,426 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,404,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.68. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

LXP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

