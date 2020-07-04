HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 504 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 53.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.39. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $259.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUVA. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

