HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 150,132 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,132 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 46,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 1,140,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,090,000 after acquiring an additional 250,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stephens downgraded KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.02.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

