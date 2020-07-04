HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,306 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,394,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,988,000 after acquiring an additional 569,258 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,357,000 after acquiring an additional 254,189 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 268,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,780,000 after acquiring an additional 236,339 shares during the period. 54.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.54 and a beta of 1.06. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

