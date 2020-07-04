HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 397.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $270.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $276.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The business had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

