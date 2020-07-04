HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MQY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

