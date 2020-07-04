HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $751,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period.

PAPR opened at $26.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $26.66.

