HighTower Advisors LLC Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

KWR opened at $185.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $108.14 and a 12 month high of $203.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -500.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $1,529,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf bought 3,404,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.58 per share, with a total value of $458,171,284.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 869,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,017,040.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,718. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.