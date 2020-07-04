HighTower Advisors LLC Has $759,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,056.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,024.39 and its 200-day moving average is $860.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,087.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $847.29, for a total value of $6,826,615.53. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,846 shares of company stock worth $21,357,268 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,010.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $895.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

