HighTower Advisors LLC Has $755,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,670 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas bought 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $174,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.19.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

