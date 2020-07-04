HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 417.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,940.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 42,059 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,228,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Shares of QUS stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $64.57 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.48.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.