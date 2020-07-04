HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,930 Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,930 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $4,758,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $59.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.40 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOH. Compass Point upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

