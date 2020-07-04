HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 3,737 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,731,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,673,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,752,000 after buying an additional 89,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,872,000 after buying an additional 79,621 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,055,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,683,000 after buying an additional 123,077 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 685,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,053,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

NYSE:EXP opened at $70.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.00. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 24.46%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

