HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. Old Republic International had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,305,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,778,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $74,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300,080 shares in the company, valued at $19,488,199.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $238,339 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

