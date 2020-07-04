HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $170,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,661,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $2,276,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,513,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,443,655.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $7,826,126 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock opened at $159.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $170.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPGP. BidaskClub lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.80.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

