HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,873 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $33.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.59 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America upgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.