Heritage Financial Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $58.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of HFWA opened at $19.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66,570 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 148,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel bought 5,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,961.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.