Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 57.0% during the first quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 5,505,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,262,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 167,362 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $7,245,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 898,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 69,583 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.48. Hercules Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

