HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

