Head to Head Review: Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Encision (NASDAQ:ECIA)

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intersect ENT and Encision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 1 8 1 0 2.00 Encision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intersect ENT presently has a consensus target price of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 32.14%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than Encision.

Volatility & Risk

Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encision has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Intersect ENT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Encision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and Encision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -48.61% -43.72% -36.28% Encision -2.58% -8.93% -4.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intersect ENT and Encision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $109.14 million 4.10 -$42.99 million ($1.37) -10.02 Encision $7.67 million 0.97 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Encision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intersect ENT.

Summary

Intersect ENT beats Encision on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It is also developing SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Encision

Encision Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company's AEM instruments product line includes a range of endo-mechanical instruments, including scissors, graspers, and dissectors, as well as fixed-tip electrodes and suction-irrigation electrodes. It also provides various handles, which are used for advanced laparoscopic procedures that incorporate stiffer shafts and ergonomic features; AEM EndoShield 2 burn protection systems; and AEM Burn Protection Cable, as well as markets AEM monitor product line that is used in conjunction with AEM instruments. The company sells its products through a network of direct and independent sales representatives. Encision Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

