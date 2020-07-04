Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.80

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $1.75. Guyana Goldfields shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 425,313 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on GUY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$2.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$2.40 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Guyana Goldfields from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $302.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$51.85 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guyana Goldfields Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY)

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

