Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.30. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 26,700 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 16.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $26.18 million during the quarter.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTIM)
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.
