Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.30. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 26,700 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 16.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $26.18 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 47,011 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.30% of Good Times Restaurants worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

