Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) to Sell

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NXGPY opened at $31.00 on Thursday. NEXT/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

