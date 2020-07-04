Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €35.30 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.30 ($39.66) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($44.38) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.39 ($44.26).

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €40.82 ($45.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €39.89 and a 200-day moving average of €37.12. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($34.25) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($42.80).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

