Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.82

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.82 and traded as high as $3.92. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 12,498 shares traded.
Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.18 million and a PE ratio of -6.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.82.
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
