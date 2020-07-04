Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.82

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.82 and traded as high as $3.92. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 12,498 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.18 million and a PE ratio of -6.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.82.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$90.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.4300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

