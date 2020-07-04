Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,028,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,860 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 1.91% of Globe Life worth $145,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Globe Life by 100.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

GL stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

