Global Ports (LON:GPH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of GPH opened at GBX 80.40 ($0.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.00. Global Ports has a 52 week low of GBX 48.55 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 385 ($4.74).

Global Ports Holding PLC operates ports primarily in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, and Italy. It operates cruise ports for cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

