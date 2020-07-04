Glacier Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GBCI. BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $34,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

