Glacier Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $34,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.74%.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.