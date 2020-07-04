Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Tricida worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burrage Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 131,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 61,008 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Tricida by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 349,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tricida by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

TCDA stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Tricida Inc has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Tricida Inc will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,321 shares in the company, valued at $15,364,547.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 32,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,385.16. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,073.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $828,490 in the last 90 days. 70.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

