Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $392.65 Million

Analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post $392.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $385.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $400.30 million. Genesco reported sales of $486.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.47 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

GCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. Genesco has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 42.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 906.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 3,877.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 1,031.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

