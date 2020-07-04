Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

Shares of Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.65. Generex Biotechnology shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 404,329 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Generex Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNBT)

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an insulin formulation administered as a fine spray into the oral cavity.

