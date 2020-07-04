Gabriela Gonzalez Sells 659 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $86,177.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,021.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gabriela Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Gabriela Gonzalez sold 5,250 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $680,242.50.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Gabriela Gonzalez sold 440 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $44,000.00.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.03. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 762,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after acquiring an additional 220,201 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth about $14,489,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth about $1,075,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

