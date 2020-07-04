FY2020 EPS Estimates for Altura Energy Inc Increased by Beacon Securities (CVE:ATU)

Altura Energy Inc (CVE:ATU) – Analysts at Beacon Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Altura Energy in a report released on Tuesday, June 30th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02).

Separately, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Altura Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

ATU opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. Altura Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Altura Energy Company Profile

Altura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in central Alberta. It holds interests in the oil producing units of the Leduc-Woodbend area located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

