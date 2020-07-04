FY2020 EPS Estimates for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) Cut by Analyst

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

AIH opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.