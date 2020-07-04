FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific City Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific City Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific City Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

NYSE PCB opened at $10.05 on Friday. Pacific City Financial has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pacific City Financial by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 27.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Daniel Cho acquired 53,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $457,329.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,683.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

