FY2020 Earnings Forecast for NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Issued By B. Riley

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for NovaGold Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley also issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of NG opened at C$12.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.35. The company has a quick ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 79.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of C$6.40 and a 12 month high of C$18.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.55.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03).

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 24,984 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.38, for a total value of C$409,237.92. Also, Senior Officer David Ottewell sold 12,621 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.97, for a total transaction of C$163,664.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,000,437.37. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,860 shares of company stock valued at $3,843,001.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

