FY2020 Earnings Forecast for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Issued By KeyCorp

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) – KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for NextEra Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $9.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.29 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

NYSE:NEE opened at $246.40 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,739,378,000 after acquiring an additional 51,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,718,000 after acquiring an additional 96,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after acquiring an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,357 shares of company stock worth $22,818,449. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.