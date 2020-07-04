FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issued By DA Davidson

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of BMRC opened at $32.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $436.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 26,241 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.