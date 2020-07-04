Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $1.26. Future Fintech Group shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 156,050 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Future Fintech Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Future Fintech Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Future Fintech Group stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 490.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,809 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Future Fintech Group worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Future Fintech Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.