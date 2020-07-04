Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $1.26. Future Fintech Group shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 156,050 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Future Fintech Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.
Future Fintech Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTFT)
Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.
